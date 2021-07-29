Left Menu

Jharkhand's Palamu Tiger Reserve witnesses rise in animal population during COVID-19

Population of wild animals has increased in Jharkhand's Palamu Tiger Reserve, due to the absence of tourists in the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 29-07-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 16:58 IST
Jharkhand's Palamu Tiger Reserve witnesses rise in animal population during COVID-19
Deer in Palamu Tiger Reserve. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Population of wild animals has increased in Jharkhand's Palamu Tiger Reserve, due to the absence of tourists in the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Thursday. According to Palamu Tiger Reserve Director, Kumar Ashutosh the population of deer has also seen a rise whereas evidence indicating tiger presence in nearby areas has also been found.

"Deer population has seen a rise. We have found evidence indicating tiger presence in nearby areas. 300 camera traps are there to locate animal movement," said Ashutosh. "Due to the continuous lockdown, the movement of tourists is closed, which is why the number of animals has increased in the Tiger Project," he added.

The Palamu Tiger Reserve of Jharkhand completely stopped the movement of tourists in March 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of animals has also raised in Betla National Park under Palamu Tiger Reserve, according to the ranger of Betla National Park, Prem Prakash.

"Along with Deer, we are also witnessing a rising number of other animals in the forest. Be it deer, elephant, leopard or other animals, they are constantly visible here," said the tracker of Palamu Tiger Reserve. However, following the rise in the number of animals, many incidents of crop disruption by animals have been reported in the nearby park by the villagers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021