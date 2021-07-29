Centre gives approval to open additional Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Raebareli: Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the Centre has given the approval to open additional Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. The minister informed this through the social media platform Twitter. Tomar tweeted that his ministry on Thursday gave its approval to open additional KVK in Raebareli. The minister said the Centre is committed to increasing farm productivity and doubling farmers' income. The first KVK was set up at Puducherry in 1974 and now there are more than 700 KVKs spread across the country.

The mandate of KVK is technology assessment and demonstration for its application and capacity development. It provides farm advisories using ICT and other media means on varied subjects of interest to farmers. In addition, KVKs produce quality technological products (seed, planting material, bio-agents, livestock) and make them available to farmers. It organises frontline extension activities, identifies and document selected farm innovations and converge with ongoing schemes and programmes.

