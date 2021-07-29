Tomar meets Madhya Pradesh CM, discusses agriculture-related matters

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the national capital and discussed various matters related to the farm sector. A senior agriculture ministry official said both of them talked about important issues related to the farm sector.

Chouhan also met Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and demanded allocation of more urea and DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) to meet rising demand during the ongoing kharif (summer sown) season.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)