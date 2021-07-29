Left Menu

Tomar meets Madhya Pradesh CM, discusses agriculture-related matters

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 20:59 IST
Tomar meets Madhya Pradesh CM, discusses agriculture-related matters
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the national capital and discussed various matters related to the farm sector. A senior agriculture ministry official said both of them talked about important issues related to the farm sector.

Chouhan also met Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and demanded allocation of more urea and DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) to meet rising demand during the ongoing kharif (summer sown) season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021