Man stabbed to death as two inebriated groups clash in Andhra Pradesh

A 23-year-old man died allegedly after being stabbed with knives in a clash between two groups who had consumed liquor in Andhra Pradesh's Yanam, police said on Thursday.

ANI | East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 29-07-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 23:00 IST
Visuals from outside of Government Hospital Kakinada. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A 23-year-old man died allegedly after being stabbed with knives in a clash between two groups who had consumed liquor in Andhra Pradesh's Yanam, police said on Thursday. Yanam police station sub-inspector Ramu said: "Three youths from Rajahmundry and two youths from I Polavaram village went to Yanam today. After consuming liquor at a bar near bypass road they had an argument, which turned into a physical fight. The youth from Rajahmundry stabbed the others with knives. One of them, Lanka Rajababu (23) sustained serious injuries and the others too had minor injuries."

"The police took Rajababu to a local hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Police sent the other youth to Government Hospital Kakinada," he added. The police caught two of the accused while the remaining one absconding. A case has been registered under section 304 of the IPC and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

