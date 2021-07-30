Left Menu

20 injured as oil leak causes blast at poultry feed plant in Kerala's Pallakad

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 30-07-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 00:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Twenty people, including fire fighters, were injured on Thursday when an oil leak triggered a blast at a poultry feed plant in Kerala's Pallakad district, police said.

The incident took place around 5 pm at an isolated hilltop in Thiruvizamkunnu, they said.

Three people, including a fire department personnel, were seriously injured and admitted to a nearby hospital, they said.

''The plant, owned by an NRI, was conducting a trial run today but a fire broke out due to oil leak. They sought help from the fire force department. As the fire fighters were trying to douse the fire, the temperature of the oil tank increased and resulted in a blast,'' a police official told PTI.

Police said the oil tank contained a liquid similar to furnace oil and exploded due to high temperature.

''According to the preliminary assessment, 20 people got injured and they have been admitted to various hospitals nearby. The fire has been doused,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

