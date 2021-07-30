Left Menu

Sterling and Wilson Solar to foray into hybrid projects, storage, waste to energy

Indian multinational and a global leader in Solar EPC and OM operation and maintenance solutions, Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd SWSL has planned to expand its renewable energy offerings to include EPC solutions for hybrid energy power plants, energy storage and waste to energy, the company said.

Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd on Friday announced plans to expand its business to include EPC solutions for hybrid energy power plants, energy storage solutions, and waste-to-energy projects. Indian multinational and a global leader in Solar EPC and O&M (operation and maintenance) solutions, Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd (SWSL) has planned to expand its renewable energy offerings to include EPC solutions for hybrid energy power plants, energy storage, and energy waste, the company said. Hybrid energy consists of solutions involving two or more sources of energy with or without energy storage. A large part of the global market is moving towards microgrids, which are based on 100 percent renewable energy. There is a huge demand for decentralized power plants because not only are they environmentally friendly but are also economically viable. The waste-to-energy segment is a large and growing market in developed countries.

Sterling and Wilson Solar aims to use its project management skills and strong stakeholder relationships to become a global leader in the energy market of the future, it said.

Amit Jain, Global CEO, Sterling, and Wilson Solar Group, said, ''We are delighted to increase our EPC offerings in the renewable space. We believe the opportunities in these segments are huge and will allow us to deepen our relationships with customers both in India as well as globally and provide a range of solutions to meet their overall renewable energy requirements. "With the increased focus globally on low-carbon energy consumption and the resultant growing demand for green energy solutions, this is a logical extension of our business into the rapidly growing ESG space, thereby becoming a diversified renewables company.'' Sterling and Wilson Solar, a Shapoorji Pallonji Group company, is a global pure-play, end-to-end solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider. The Company provides EPC services for utility-scale, rooftop, and floating solar power projects with a focus on project design and engineering and manages all aspects of project execution from conceptualizing to commissioning. The company also provides operations and maintenance (O&M) services, including for projects constructed by third parties, and offers solar plus storage solutions to its customers. Present in 24 countries today, Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited has operations in India, South-East Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Australia.

