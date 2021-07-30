Left Menu

Banned tobacco products worth over Rs one crore seized in TN

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 30-07-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 14:52 IST
Banned tobacco products worth over Rs one crore were seized from two vehicles at Salem, about 160 km from here in the early hours of Friday.

Based on the information that banned tobacco products were being circulated to various districts of Tamil Nadu from Bengaluru in Karnataka, police intensified vehicle checks on highways.

Hearing that two lorries from Bengaluru were parked at the lorry market, police rushed there and on search found 7.3 tonnes of banned tobacco products hidden among cattle feed bags, police said.

The value of the products is estimated at Rs 1.7 crore, they said.

The lorries were impounded and interrogation was on with the drivers to find out the identity of the suppliers of these products.

