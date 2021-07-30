Left Menu

Money laundering case against Unitech Group: ED attaches UK-based hotel valued Rs 58.61 cr

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI) The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached London-based "Bed and Breakfast" hotel owned by Ibournshorne Ltd, a UK-based associate company of Carnoustie Group, in a money laundering case against Unitech Group against which the agency has initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of various FIRs filed by homebuyers and its promoters before Delhi Police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 18:21 IST
Money laundering case against Unitech Group: ED attaches UK-based hotel valued Rs 58.61 cr
Represntative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI) The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached London-based "Bed and Breakfast" hotel owned by Ibournshorne Ltd, a UK-based associate company of Carnoustie Group, in a money laundering case against Unitech Group against which the agency has initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of various FIRs filed by homebuyers and its promoters before Delhi Police. The hotel presently has a value of approximately Rs 58.61 crore, said the Enforcement Directorate whose money-laundering investigation against Unitech Group has revealed that tainted funds to the tune of Rs 325 crore belonging to homebuyers were diverted to Carnoustie Group.

"Out of the total funds, Rs 41.3 crore were diverted to the UK after substantial layering through Carnoustie Group, India and through Indesign Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Cyprus," said the Enforcement Directorate, adding "these funds were used for purchasing the shares of Ibounshorne Ltd, the UK in the name of Carnoustie Management India Pvt Ltd, an entity belonging to Carnoustie Group. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had conducted searches on 38 locations in the National Capital Region and Mumbai on the premises of Shivalik Group, Trikar Group, Unitech Group and Carnoustie Group.

"After analysis of seized records followed by the disclosures of various persons, the above diversion and laundering of Proceed of Crime (POC) has been unearthed," said the agency. "Total POC in the case has arrived at Rs 5,063.05 crore as determined till now." The Enforcement Directorate had earlier attached immovable properties to the tune of Rs 537 crore belonging to Trikar Group, Carnoustie Group and Shivalik Group.

With this attachment, the total attachment, in this case, reached Rs 5,95.61 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021