Number of Covid-19 cases increasing in TN: Health minister

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian has said that Covid-19 cases in the state have been increasing for the last 3 days.

ANI | Tamil Nadu | Updated: 30-07-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 18:35 IST
Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian has said that Covid-19 cases in the state have been increasing for the last 3 days. "No of Covid cases has been increasing in the last 3 days. RT-PCR tests have increased. The state recorded 1,859 fresh cases compared to 1,756 cases. Unfortunately, many people are not wearing face masks. Vigilance in TN-Kerala border is increased", said the minister.

Kerala has witnessed a rise in Covid cases as well. It recorded 22,064 new cases on Thursday, with a positivity rate of 13.53 per cent. On July 27, while addressing a press briefing, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that 22 districts across India reported an increasing trend in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

