Odisha approves 7 new projects worth Rs 2,083. 88cr

Taking forward its industrialisation drive, the Odisha government Friday approved seven industrial projects worth Rs 2,083.88 crore.

These seven projects, including three grain-based ethanol plants, are expected to create employment opportunities for 2,144 people in the state, an official said. The rest four are in the renewable energy, logistic, and hospitality sectors. The project proposals, including those from IOCL, HPCL, and others, were approved at the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra, an official said. The projects which got the in-principle approval included a 500 KLPD grain-based ethanol plant and 8MW Co-gen power plant by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd at an investment of Rs 870 crore to be set up in Balgopalpur Industrial Estate, Balasore. This project will generate potential employment opportunities for over 194 persons.

Proposal for setting up another 500 KLPD grain-based ethanol plant (in two phases) at Umerkote in Nbarangpur which was given by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited at an investment of Rs 500 crore also got the state government's nod. This project is likely to create employment opportunities for over 240 persons.

A 100 KLPD grain-based ethanol plant along with compressed biogas(CBG) plant of 12 TPD capacity and 2.20 MW Co-gen power plant by Newalt Energy Private Ltd. at an investment of Rs 125 crore to be set up at Nuakheta, Bantala in Angul district also got the approval. This project will create employment for 650 persons.

A multi-modal logistics park proposed by International Cargo Terminals and Infrastructure Private Ltd. at an investment of Rs 150 crore to be set up at Kujang in Jagatsinghpur district and an 18.75 MW solar power plant by Aditya Birla Renewables Ltd at an investment of Rs 89.44 crore, to be set up at Saintala in Bolangir district, also got the state government's approval. These two projects will create employment for 100 people and 28 persons respectively, an official said.

Atmosphere Core India Private Ltd. has proposed to set up a 5-star hotel at an investment of Rs 184.64 crore at Bhubaneswar in Khurda district. This hotel will generate potential employment opportunities for over 469 persons.

Another 5-star hotel by D N Homes Private Ltd. against an investment of Rs 164.80 crore to be set up at Chandaka Industrial Estate in Khurda district will create employment opportunities for over 463 persons, the official said.

The ethanol projects are being encouraged as per the central government's target of 10 per cent blending of fuel-grade ethanol with petrol by 2022 and 20 per cent blending by 2025. The three approved units, upon completion, will help reduce the carbon footprint, the official said.

