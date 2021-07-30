Civilians in Mizoram have taken up arms, says Assam CM

Amid the border tensions between Assam and Mizoram, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said civilians in Mizoram have taken up arms and therefore people have been advised to refrain from travelling to the neighbouring state. Speaking to ANI, the chief minister said, "There is no curb on travel. We have advised people to think before going to Mizoram as civilians there have arms in their hands and this will continue until the Mizoram government seizes the weapons."

Assam cabinet minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass said the set is moving to the Supreme Court over the issue. "Himanta Biswa Sarma ji is in regular touch with the Mizoram Government and with Home Minster also. This is very unfortunate. The government of India must take over this issue because the Assam boundary is not a historical boundary but a constitutional boundary. We are also moving to the Supreme Court of India," Dass told ANI.

The Assam government on Thursday issued a travel advisory for state residents asking them to avoid travelling to Mizoram amid a border dispute between the neighbouring states. "Given the critical prevailing situation, the people of Assam are advised not to travel to Mizoram as any threat to the personal safety of people of Assam cannot be accepted," said the advisory issued by MS Manivannan, Commissioner and secretary, Home and political department.

The Assam government also asked the people of Assam, staying in Mizoram due to work-related compulsion, to "exercise utmost caution". The government noted that these advisories will come into force with immediate effect and be given publicity for wider public knowledge and adherence.Meanwhile, Assam police also issued a notification saying that in order to check trafficking of illicit drugs, all incoming vehicles from Mizoram will be thoroughly checked at all the entry points along the Assam Mizoram border.

On Monday, the border dispute between the two states peaked and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of five Assam police personnel and one civilian. One injured policeman succumbed to his injuries later taking the total number of policemen killed to six.

At least 50 people were injured in the incident. A total of six companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed at the site where the policemen died. (ANI)

