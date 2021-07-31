Fertiliser shortage may affect law and order situation: Odisha CM to Centre

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged the Centre on Saturday to supply adequate fertilizers to the state as the farmers were facing shortages during the peak of the Kharif cultivation period.

In a letter to Union Chemicals and Fertiliser Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Patnaik said a short supply of fertilizer may ''unnecessarily invite law and order situation in most of the districts''.

''I, therefore, request your personal intervention in the matter for the supply of fertilizer to the state as per the monthly agreed supply plan including the backlog of the previous months for smooth distribution in the greater interest of farmers,'' he wrote.

Patnaik pointed out that the allocation declined during the peak demand period of May, June, and July.

''During the current May, June and July there has been a severe short supply of different fertilizers. During current Kharif till date, the State has received only 1,45,145 mt of urea against the allocation of 2,31,530 mt and agreed supply plan of 2,10,000 mt,'' he said.

The chief minister noted that during the period the state received 97,763 mt of DAP against the allocation of 1,52,000 mt and agreed supply plan of 1,45,000 mt.

Overall, the supply of fertilizers was 60-74 percent against the agreed supply, he mentioned in the letter.

As July to September is the peak consumption period for fertilizers, the shortage at this juncture will adversely affect the agricultural production of the state, he said.

Stating that farmers in the state suffered severe crop loss due to cyclone Yaas, Patnaik said that to optimize their production, the supply of the most critical input like fertilizer should be as per requirement.

A delegation of BJD MPs also met Mandaviya on Saturday morning and put forth the state's demand for an immediate supply of fertilizers.

Mandaviya immediately spoke to the Ministry officials and asked them to do the needful at the earliest, a member of the delegation said.

