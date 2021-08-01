Left Menu

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated shuttler PV Sindhu for becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

President Kovind, PM Modi congratulate PV Sindhu on winning bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics
PV Sindhu defeated China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated shuttler PV Sindhu for becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. Taking to Twitter, the President said she has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence.

"P V Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India," tweeted the official handle of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers also congratulated the Indian Shuttler for winning the second medal in Olympics for India.

PM Modi said the bronze medalist is the pride of India and one of our most outstanding Olympians. "We are all elated by the stellar performance by PV Sindhu. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at Tokyo Olympics. She is India's pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians," tweeted the Prime Minister.

Taking to Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said: "Well played PV Sindhu. Time and again you have proved your unparalleled commitment and devotion towards the game. May you continue to bring glory to the nation. We are proud of your remarkable accomplishment." Wishing Sindhu on her victory, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the two-time medallist has made the country proud on several occasions by achieving remarkable success.

"Fantastic game by India's Badminton player PV Sindhu! Congratulations to her for the Bronze medal in the Olympics. She has made the country proud on several occasions by achieving remarkable success. Today she has done it again!" tweeted Singh. Union Minister Piyush Goyal, while extending his wishes to Sindhu said her bronze medal win has charged up an entire nation.

"Congratulations on scripting history at the Olympics PV Sindhu The first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals. Your bronze medal win has charged up an entire nation," tweeted Goyal. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated the shuttler.

"Big congratulations to PV Sindhu for winning the second medal for India," tweeted Gandhi. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that Sindhu has fulfilled the hopes and dreams of all Indians

"History rewritten by @Pvsindhu1 at #TokyoOlympics2020. What a terrific win! Congratulations on becoming the first Indian to grab an #Olympic medal twice in a row. You've fulfilled the hopes & dreams of all Indians. We're proud of you!" Birla tweeted. Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. She defeated China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 1.

Sindhu defeated Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match that lasted for 52 minutes. Sindhu had earlier returned with a silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016. The 26-year-old Sindhu is now just the second Indian athlete to win two individual Olympic medals. Wrestler Sushil Kumar also has two medals as he returned with a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics 2008 and a silver at the London Olympics 2012. (ANI)

