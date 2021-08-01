Tourists stranded in Himachal's Lahaul following flash floods rescued

Tourists who were stranded in Lahaul following flash floods have been rescued, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed on Sunday. "In recent flash flood incident in Lahaul, out of 10 drowned people, 7 bodies recovered, 3 still missing. There were 200 tourists stranded in Lahaul. We had rescued around 150 earlier and the remaining were rescued today, with the help of helicopter," Thakur told ANI.

He also said that connectivity has still not been restored in regions like Udaipur Valley in Lahaul. He also commended Border Road Organization (BRO), National Disaster Response Force and the police for their efforts in the rescue operation

Advertisement

"I would like to express my gratitude towards the NDRF, BRO, local police and administration and their efforts at rescuing people," the Chief Minister said. Thakur also said that efforts are being made to safely transport the cash crops and vegetables cultivated by farmers in Lahaul Valley to the markets so that they would not face any economic losses.

On July 28, Lahaul region of Himachal Pradesh was hit with a flash flood that killed 10 people and left at least 200 tourists stuck in the region. Asked to comment on the FIR registered against a person, who is allegedly associated with overseas based banned pro-Khalistani outfit "Sikhs for Justice" for sending threatening an audio clip to people, Thakur said: "The police has received the messages. FIR has been filed and due cognizance of the issue has been taken. Not only me, but the entire population of Himachal Pradesh will hoist the national flag on August 15. We are not scared. We don't take such threats seriously."

Himachal Pradesh Police on Saturday registered an FIR against a person, G S Pannu, for allegedly sending the threatening an audio clip to people. He is associated with overseas-based banned pro-Khalistani outfit "Sikhs for Justice", the police said. Thakur also said he expects the Opposition to discuss the issues properly during the 10-day monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, which will begin on August 2.

The 10-day long assembly session will conclude on August 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)