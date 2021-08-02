Left Menu

86 died due to sinking of vessels deployed for ONGC projects during cyclone Tauktae: Centre

A total of 86 personnel lost their lives due to the sinking of vessels deployed for ONGC projects during cyclone Tauktae, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameshwar Teli informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 22:20 IST
86 died due to sinking of vessels deployed for ONGC projects during cyclone Tauktae: Centre
File Photo (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 86 personnel lost their lives due to the sinking of vessels deployed for ONGC projects during cyclone Tauktae, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameshwar Teli informed the Lok Sabha on Monday. In a written reply in the lower house of Parliament, the minister said that the government has constituted a high-level committee to enquire into the sequence of the events leading to the stranding of vessels and accidents.

"All the vessels including Barge P-305 to move out of the field to a safe location. The Barge also confirmed it. Keeping in view the safety of the vessel and persons on board, Barge Master decided to position the vessel at a nearby location. However, the anchors of the vessel gave way leading to stranding and subsequent submerging of the vessel," he stated. The minister said another two-member committee consisting of the Director General-Shipping and the Additional Secretary (Exploration) Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has been constituted to look into reforms required in terms and conditions for hiring vessels and amendments if required. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021