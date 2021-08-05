Olympics-Athletics-Italy's Stano wins men's 20km race walk gold
Reuters | Sapporo | Updated: 05-08-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 14:23 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Italy's Massimo Stano won the Olympic men's 20km race walk in Sapporo on Thursday.
Japan's Koki Ikeda took the silver medal and Toshikazu Yamanishi, also from Japan, claimed the bronze.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italy
- Sapporo
- Japan
- Olympic men's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more
Olympics-Softball-Italy draws fuel from late coach, seeks first medal
Osterman strikes out 9, US tops Italy 2-0 in softball opener
Olympics-Softball-Italy draws fuel from late coach, seeks first medal
Italy working to meet UniCredit conditions for MPS deal, sources say