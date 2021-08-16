Left Menu

ANC holds flag hoisting in Andaman & Nicobar islands to mark Independence Day

The National Flag was hoisted and the National Anthem was sung at INS Baaz wherein 75 service personnel from all four components of ANC participated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 15:45 IST
ANC holds flag hoisting in Andaman & Nicobar islands to mark Independence Day
From the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, INS Baaz participated in the celebrations of Independence Day. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), the only Joint Forces Command of the country, organised flag hoisting and singing of the National Anthem at 50 remote islands across the Andaman & Nicobar Islands to celebrate the 75th Independence Day. The flag hoisting ceremony was held between August 13-15, 2021 by all the components of the Command i.e., Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and Indian Coast Guard. The National Flag was also hoisted at Anderson Island, Clyde Island, Grub Island, Interview Island, North Cinque Island, North Reef Island, South Cinque Island and South Reef Island.

From the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, INS Baaz participated in the celebrations of Independence Day. The National Flag was hoisted and the National Anthem was sung at INS Baaz wherein 75 service personnel from all four components of ANC participated. A joint services drill was also conducted as per the military traditions.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021