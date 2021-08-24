Left Menu

Deputy President Mabuza to respond to questions in NCOP

The Deputy President will also respond to a question on the recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces and the impact thereof on nation-building, social cohesion and moral regeneration.

Updated: 24-08-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 17:24 IST
Deputy President David Mabuza will respond to oral questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) as part of Executive accountability to the Legislature.

Deputy President Mabuza will respond to questions on Thursday, said the Presidency.

The questions that the Deputy President has received are related to among others, challenges in the efficient provision of reliable water in some municipalities in the Free State Province, in line with the delegated responsibility as the chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Water and Sanitation.

Deputy President Mabuza in his capacity as chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council, will respond to questions on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the goal to end AIDS.

He is also expected to respond to targeted interventions by the government under public employment programmes in addressing rising youth unemployment.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

