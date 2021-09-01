Netherlands ambassador meets UP CM in Lucknow

Netherlands Ambassador to India Marten van den Berg paid a courtesy call on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here on Tuesday, an official statement said.

Discussions were held to further strengthen the relations between India and the Netherlands, it said. During the meeting, Adityanath asserted that the two countries have strong relations and are working together in many areas. Along with promoting renewable energy in Uttar Pradesh, work is also being done in the areas of solid waste management and water management, the chief minister said. He further pointed out that the use of modern technology in food processing as well as floriculture and dairy industry would prove helpful in doubling the income of farmers.

The chief minister said Uttar Pradesh is a state with immense possibilities.

To encourage investment, the state government has implemented attractive policies and a positive environment has been established to attract investment from abroad, he said, adding Uttar Pradesh ranks second in the country in the 'ease of doing business' rankings.

The ambassador appreciated the Uttar Pradesh government for the rapid development of the state. Stressing that the Netherlands is willing to extend cooperation to the state in the dairy sector, he said a training centre can be set up in Uttar Pradesh by the Netherlands to make farmers proficient in modern dairy technology.

