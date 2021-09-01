Moradabad schools reopen with COVID-19 measures in place

The administration has put all COVID-appropriate measures in place as Moradabad schools were re-opened for primary classes from today. In view of the improved COVID-19 situation in the state, the Uttar Pradesh administration has allowed physical classes in schools for students of primary classes from September 1.

"We are worried but school is the future of our children as offline learning is most effective. We have to live with COVID by following the appropriate behaviour," said a parent of a student. "Physical classes are better than online classes. I am feeling happy to come to school after a gap of two years," a class 4th student of Composite Primary School, Gandhi park told ANI today.

The school has asked parents for a written consent to be submitted, mentioning their permission of sending children to school. (ANI)

