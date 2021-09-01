Left Menu

Karnataka issues high alert in coastal areas following inputs of terrorist activities in Kerala

A high alert has been issued in the coastal areas of Karnataka following an intelligence input received about terrorist activities in coastal Kerala, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday.

ANI | Hubli (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-09-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 13:02 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A high alert has been issued in the coastal areas of Karnataka following an intelligence input received about terrorist activities in coastal Kerala, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday. Interacting with media at the Hubli Airport before his departure for his assembly constituency Shiggaon, the Chief Minister said the state administration is keeping a strict watch for any suspicious activity in the coastal and adjoining forest areas.

"I can not discuss some issues openly, but I want to tell you that Karnataka police along with NIA is keeping a strict vigil on any anti-national activity in coastal and adjoining forest areas. NIA had also picked up a person who was involved in such activities. We have also issued a high alert has in coastal areas," said the Chief Minister. When asked if public gatherings will be permitted in the state on the occasion of Ganesh Utsav, Bommai said the state government has appointed an expert panel to study last year's celebration and Covid status presently.

"We have a meeting with the experts' panel on September 5 and will make the final decision on that day," he said. Speaking about night curfew imposed in Kodagu, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, which share borders with Kerala, the Chief Minister said," state government is not in the mood of banning financial activities. But precautions have to be taken to maintain the COVID norms. So wherever the situation gets improved there relaxations will be given." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

