Lebanon's energy minister says he hasn't had request to import Iranian fuel
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 01-09-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 14:50 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Lebanon's caretaker energy minister said on Wednesday that he has not received a request to import Iranian fuel.
The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said on Friday a shipment of Iranian fuel from a third vessel was agreed to ease crippling shortages.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
- Hezbollah
- Iranian
- Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah
- Iran
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fuel crisis in Lebanon potential catastrophe for thousands: senior UN official
Fuel crisis in Lebanon means potential ‘humanitarian catastrophe’: senior UN official
Iranian fuel shipments to Lebanon purchased by Lebanese Shi'ite businessmen - Nournews
Lebanon's PM-designate says he will continue efforts to form government
Hezbollah arranges Iranian fuel for Lebanon