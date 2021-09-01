Left Menu

Tamil Nadu schools reopen for classes 9 to 12

Schools in Tamil Nadu reopened for Classes 9 to 12 on Wednesday with COVID-19 protocols in place.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 01-09-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 15:27 IST
Tamil Nadu schools reopen for classes 9 to 12
Government school in Anna Nagar, Chennai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Schools in Tamil Nadu reopened for Classes 9 to 12 on Wednesday with COVID-19 protocols in place. The students were given sanitisers and social distancing was maintained inside the classrooms.

At a government school in Anna Nagar, Chennai, the school staff gave sanitisers to students as they entered the school. Teachers also advised the students to follow the COVID-19 protocols.

Inside the classroom, only one student was allowed to sit at a desk. All students wore double masks. The decision to reopen schools was taken after the government said that 90 per cent of teachers and 89 per cent of school staff had been vaccinated.

Nirmala, an English teacher at a government school in Anna Nagar, Chennai, told ANI, "We are happy that schools have reopened in the state. It is really a good feeling to see young faces early in the morning. We are ensuring social distance is maintained in the classrooms." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021