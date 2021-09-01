Tamil Nadu schools reopen for classes 9 to 12

Schools in Tamil Nadu reopened for Classes 9 to 12 on Wednesday with COVID-19 protocols in place. The students were given sanitisers and social distancing was maintained inside the classrooms.

At a government school in Anna Nagar, Chennai, the school staff gave sanitisers to students as they entered the school. Teachers also advised the students to follow the COVID-19 protocols.

Inside the classroom, only one student was allowed to sit at a desk. All students wore double masks. The decision to reopen schools was taken after the government said that 90 per cent of teachers and 89 per cent of school staff had been vaccinated.

Nirmala, an English teacher at a government school in Anna Nagar, Chennai, told ANI, "We are happy that schools have reopened in the state. It is really a good feeling to see young faces early in the morning. We are ensuring social distance is maintained in the classrooms." (ANI)

