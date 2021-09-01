Left Menu

PM Modi releases Rs 125 commemorative coin to honour ISKCON founder

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released a special commemorative coin of Rs 125 on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada through a video conference.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 17:17 IST
PM Modi releases Rs 125 commemorative coin to honour ISKCON founder
PM Modi releases commemorative coin on 125th birth anniversary of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released a special commemorative coin of Rs 125 on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada through a video conference. Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy was also present on the occasion.

Swami Prabhupada founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) commonly known as the "Hare Krishna movement". ISKCON has translated Shrimad Bhagavad Geeta and other Vedic literature into 89 languages, playing a stellar role in the dissemination of Vedic literature across the world.

He also established over a hundred temples and wrote several books, teaching the path of Bhakti Yoga to the world, informed the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

