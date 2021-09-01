Vartika Shukla is new Chairman of Engineers India Ltd

Vartika Shukla on Wednesday became the first-ever woman to head state-owned project consultancy firm, Engineers India Ltd.

She took over as the new chairman and managing director of Engineers India Ltd on Wednesday, the company said in a statement.

Prior to her elevation, Shukla, 55, was Director (Technical) in EIL.

She will have tenure till February 2026.

''A graduate in chemical engineering from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, Shukla joined EIL in 1988 and possesses extensive consulting experience comprising design, engineering, and implementation of complexes in refining, gas processing, petrochemicals, fertilizers, etc,'' it said.

She has led to the successful completion of many prestigious projects for clients in the oil and gas and petrochemical industry both in India and overseas.

''In line with Government of India's emphasis on deploying alternative fuel sources to supplement the energy requirements of the country, Shukla has also been spearheading the company's initiatives in new energy areas like biofuels, coal gasification, waste to fuel, hydrogen energy, etc,'' it said.

Outlining her vision on assuming charge, she said that while EIL's leadership position in the domestic hydrocarbon sector is unparalleled, the company will strive to consolidate its international footprints by mapping high potential geographies and forging strategic alliances.

''We must strive to usher in a new era of customer delight through immaculate services and innovation in our operations,'' she added.

