Karnal SDM transferred, posted as Additional Secretary to Haryana Government's CRID

Karnal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ayush Sinha, who was seen asking policemen to hit protesting farmers on their heads in a viral video, was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government of Haryana, Citizen Resources Information Department (CRID).

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 01-09-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 20:40 IST
Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Karnal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ayush Sinha, who was seen asking policemen to hit protesting farmers on their heads in a viral video, was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government of Haryana, Citizen Resources Information Department (CRID). As per Haryana Governor's order, Sinha was transferred from his post as Karnal SDM. Along with Sinha, several officers were also transferred.

Condemning Sinha's instructions to policemen to "crack" the heads of protesting farmers in a viral video, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had assured that action will be taken against the IAS officer. "The use of such kind of words by an IAS officer for farmers is condemnable. Definitely, action will be taken against him. In a clarification, he (Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha) said he didn't sleep in the last two days. He probably doesn't know that farmers also don't sleep on 200 days a year," said Haryana Deputy Chief Minister. Haryana Police lathi-charged on protesting farmers near the Bastar toll plaza on Saturday, where they gathered in large numbers to protest against a programme that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was scheduled to attend.

Following the incident, a clipping of a video went viral on social media, which was also tweeted by BJP MP from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi, in which Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha could be purportedly seen instructing policemen to "crack their (protesting farmers') heads" to prevent them from moving forward and not to let anyone breach the security cordon. "No matter what happens, nobody will cross this barricade. We could not let this line be breached at any cost. Let me make it clear, break the heads of all those who try to cross. I am the duty magistrate, and I'm giving you these instructions in writing. Hit them with your cane straightaway...We have enough force available. We haven't slept for the past two days. But you have come here after taking some sleep. No one should break the cordon and reach me," Sinha said in the video.

Later issuing clarification on the viral clipping, Sinha told ANI that, "Stone pelting had started at many places... It was said during the briefing to use force proportionately." Haryana Chief Minister was scheduled to attend an event in Karnal. Farmers gathered in large numbers in the area to protest against his visit and against the three farm laws. To stop the farmers from moving towards the programme venue, police lathi-charged them, leading to several farmers sustaining injuries. (ANI)

