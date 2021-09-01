Unclear if Taliban has changed, top U.S. general says

The top U.S. general on Wednesday said that it was unclear whether the Taliban had changed from the "ruthless group" they once were.

"I can tell you from personal experience that this is a ruthless group from the past and whether or not they change remains to be seen," Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said during a press conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)