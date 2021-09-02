Left Menu

Brazil agriculture ministry investigating suspected case of mad cow disease

The ministry said such investigations are commonplace, and pledged to announce its findings as soon as the ongoing probe is concluded. This is the first potential case since May 2019, when Brazil's government reported the occurrence of an "atypical" mad cow disease case in an animal in Mato Grosso state.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 02-09-2021 03:29 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 03:19 IST
Brazil agriculture ministry investigating suspected case of mad cow disease
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil's agriculture ministry said on Wednesday it was investigating a suspected case of mad cow disease in the country, according to a statement.

An industry source told Reuters, on condition of anonymity, that the suspected case occurred in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais. The ministry said such investigations are commonplace, and pledged to announce its findings as soon as the ongoing probe is concluded.

This is the first potential case since May 2019, when Brazil's government reported the occurrence of an "atypical" mad cow disease case in an animal in Mato Grosso state. At that time, the ministry said mad cow disease, or bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), had been detected in a 17-year-old cow, adding that no parts of that animal had entered the food chain.

The source said evidence suggested the current case was also atypical, as it appeared to have been detected in an older cow like in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
3
You can now view embedded Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets, Slides

You can now view embedded Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets, Sli...

 Global
4
One UI 3.1.1 rolling out to other Galaxy Z-series foldables

One UI 3.1.1 rolling out to other Galaxy Z-series foldables

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021