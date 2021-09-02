Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR

Heavy rain lashed several parts of New Delhi and adjoining areas in the early hours of Thursday. The downpour caused partial waterlogging on some roads, including the stretch of roads near the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi.

India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national weather forecasting agency in an official statement said that thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would continue over many parts of Delhi and adjoining areas during the next two hours. For the second day in a row, people in the national capital woke up to incessant rains.

IMD also said that traffic movement could be disrupted in Delhi and neighbouring areas. "Impact expected due to rain over parts of Delhi & adjoining areas: 1. Slippery roads and traffic disruption on roads. 2. Water logging in low lying areas. 3. Occasional reduction in visibility. 4. Partial damage to plantations, horticulture and standing crops. 5. Partial damage to vulnerable structures," said IMD.

The forecasting agency also urged people to follow any traffic advisories that are issued, avoid staying in vulnerable structures and appealed to people to stay indoors and avoid travel if possible. As per IMD, the cumulative rainfall from August 31, 8.30 am to September 1, 8.30 am in Delhi's Safdarjung was recorded at 112.1 mm, in Palam it was 71.1 mm, at Lodi road it was 120.2 mm, at Ridge 81.6 mm, and in Ayanagar it was 68.2 mm.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would continue over some parts of Delhi-NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Indirapuram), Modinagar, Bagpat, Khekra (U.P.). Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would continue over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi-NCR ( Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar) Hissar, Gannaur (Haryana) Daurala, Meerut, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar (U.P.) during next 02 hours," IMD said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)