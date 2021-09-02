India's Prachi Yadav qualifies for Canoe sprint semifinal
- Country:
- Japan
India's Prachi Yadav on Thursday qualified for the semifinals of canoe sprint event in women's Va'a single 200m at the Tokyo Paralympics here.
The 26-year-old from Bhopal recorded a time of one minute, 11.098 seconds - 13.014 seconds behind leader Great Britain's Emma Wiggs (58.084s) in class VL2 heat 1 at the Sea Forest Waterway here.
The semifinal will be held on Friday.
Yadav, who has paralysis below her waist, has competed in Para swimming at the national level as well but took up canoeing on the recommendation of her coach Virender Kumar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Will endeavour to take India forward in civil aviation sector: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS
Cricket-Jonassen, Schutt out of Australia women's squad for India series
Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen opt out of India series
India welcomes ASEAN consensus on Myanmar at UNSC meeting