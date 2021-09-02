Left Menu

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 02-09-2021 08:12 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 08:12 IST
India's Prachi Yadav qualifies for Canoe sprint semifinal
India's Prachi Yadav on Thursday qualified for the semifinals of canoe sprint event in women's Va'a single 200m at the Tokyo Paralympics here.

The 26-year-old from Bhopal recorded a time of one minute, 11.098 seconds - 13.014 seconds behind leader Great Britain's Emma Wiggs (58.084s) in class VL2 heat 1 at the Sea Forest Waterway here.

The semifinal will be held on Friday.

Yadav, who has paralysis below her waist, has competed in Para swimming at the national level as well but took up canoeing on the recommendation of her coach Virender Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

