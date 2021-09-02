Indian Youth Congress stages protest in front of Petroleum Ministry against rising fuel prices

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 15:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The youth wing of the Congress on Thursday staged a protest outside the Petroleum Ministry here over the rising fuel prices, including that of cooking gas.

The march started from the Indian Youth Congress office on the Raisina Road and was stopped by a police barricade in front of Shastri Bhawan where the ministry is housed.

Addressing the protesters, IYC president Srinivas B V said the people of India are suffering from inflation while the Narendra Modi government is busy with tax collection.

''The Modi government came to power by showing big dreams to the citizens. But today, it has become difficult for the poor to purchase expensive cooking gas cylinders,'' he said.

''Inflation is rising persistently and the price of LPG cylinder is soon going to cross Rs 1,000. The prices of petrol and diesel are also on fire.''.

Indian Youth Congress national media in-charge Rahul Rao said the prices of cooking gas cylinders have more than doubled under Narendra Modi's rule. National general secretary of IYC and its Delhi In-charge Bhaiya Pawar, Delhi unit president Rannvijay Singh Lochav, and many other leaders and members of the outfit attended the protest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

