Assam slashes curriculum by 40 pc for class 9, 10 students

Assam Board of Secondary Education on Thursday announced it is reducing the syllabus for all subjects in Class 9 and 10 for the academic session 2021-22. As per a notification by The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), "The course curriculum of each and every subject has been reduced approximately by 40 per cent in comparison with academic session 2019 for the convenience of exams of the students of class 9 and 10 in the academic session 2021-2022."

The board in a statement said: ".it has been noticed that there has been considerable academic loss and it will be difficult for the students as well as the teachers to cover the course curriculum prescribed by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam for the Academic year 2021-2022." In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the educational institutes in the state were closed from the third week of April 2021. All schools conducted online classes and most of the students were not able to attend the classes due to various reasons, the state education board said in a statement.

"There has been a considerable academic loss and it will be difficult for students as well as teachers to cover up the course curriculum," the statement added. According to the notification, the revised course curriculum will be provided in PDF format to all the schools. The revised syllabus will also be available on the SEBA website i.e., www.sebaonline.org.

However, the board has requested teachers to teach the whole syllabus if possible so that the students can have adequate knowledge of their entire course. (ANI)

