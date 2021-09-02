Left Menu

Farmers hold demonstration near Union minister’s meet venue

They dispersed later from the spot.Under a Samyukt Kisan Morcha banner, the farmers, earlier during the day, also staged a demonstration in front of the district administrative complex and burnt effigy of the Central government to protest against the recent hike in the cooking gas and other fuels prices.

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 02-09-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 19:55 IST
Farmers hold demonstration near Union minister’s meet venue
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A group of farmers. protesting against the three central farm laws, on Thursday held a demonstration near a public meeting venue of Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash.

The farmers raised slogans against the central government and the minister, who is also the MP from the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat, to lodge their protest and demand the repeal of farm laws.

The demonstration was held at Zila Parishad Chowk, around 200 meters away from the PWD Rest House where the minister was present to listen to public grievances.

Som Parkash had come here on Thursday afternoon.

Some of the farmers tried to proceed towards the PWD Rest House but police stopped them at barricades put up at the Zila Parishad Chowk. They dispersed later from the spot.

Under a Samyukt Kisan Morcha banner, the farmers, earlier during the day, also staged a demonstration in front of the district administrative complex and burnt effigy of the Central government to protest against the recent hike in the cooking gas and other fuels prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India
3
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021