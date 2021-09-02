Farmers hold demonstration near Union minister’s meet venue

A group of farmers. protesting against the three central farm laws, on Thursday held a demonstration near a public meeting venue of Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash.

The farmers raised slogans against the central government and the minister, who is also the MP from the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat, to lodge their protest and demand the repeal of farm laws.

The demonstration was held at Zila Parishad Chowk, around 200 meters away from the PWD Rest House where the minister was present to listen to public grievances.

Som Parkash had come here on Thursday afternoon.

Some of the farmers tried to proceed towards the PWD Rest House but police stopped them at barricades put up at the Zila Parishad Chowk. They dispersed later from the spot.

Under a Samyukt Kisan Morcha banner, the farmers, earlier during the day, also staged a demonstration in front of the district administrative complex and burnt effigy of the Central government to protest against the recent hike in the cooking gas and other fuels prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)