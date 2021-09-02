Left Menu

NHPC completes renovation of 180-MW Baira Siul Power Station

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 22:25 IST
State-owned hydro power giant NHPC has completed renovation and modernisation of the 180 MW Baira Siul Power Station in Himachal Pradesh.

''The NHPC Ltd, has indigenously renovated & modernised its 180 MW Baira Siul Power Station and commenced commercial operations,'' a power ministry statement said.

The project is located in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh. Baira Siul Power Station is NHPC’s first power station, which was under commercial operation since April 1, 1982, and had completed its useful life of 35 years.

The renovation and modernisation of all three units have been completed, according to the statement.

“The NHPC has commenced commercial operation of Unit #2 & Unit #1 on 00:00 Hrs. of December 29, 2019, and 00:00 Hrs. of November 7, 2020, respectively. The third Unit (Unit #3) has been declared under commercial operation on 00:00 Hrs. of August 31, 2021,” the ministry said.

After renovation and modernisation works, NHPC has commenced commercial operation of all the three Units (3 x 60 MW) of Baira Siul Power Station. The life of the power station has now been extended by another 25 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

