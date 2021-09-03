Special BSF train derailed while entering Shahjahanpur station, no injuries reported

A Special Border Security Force (BSF) Train got derailed on Thursday while entering Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur station. The incident took place around 7:45 pm in the evening.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the incident took place after two wheels of bom wagon which was 11th from train engine got derailed. "A BSF Special Train electric loco number 27004 derailed at 7:45 pm yesterday, while entering Shahjahanpur station common line no. 5, after 2 wheels of bom wagon 5824150273, 11th from train engine got derailed by LKO end trolly," Ministry informed.

The ministry further informed that minor derailment had happed and no injuries have been reported. (ANI)

