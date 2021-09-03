Light to moderate intensity rains likely over Delhi, adjoining areas

Amid continuous incessant rainfall in the national capital, the Indian Meteorological Department yet again predicted light to moderate intensity rains over isolated parts of Delhi and other adjoining areas on Friday. According to the weather forecast, South-East Delhi, East Delhi, and Preet Vihar areas of Delhi to receive rainfall during the next 2 hours.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would like to occur over isolated places of South-East Delhi, East-Delhi, Preet-vihar, Panipat, Safido, Karnal, Kaithal, Fatehabad, Adampur, Barwala, Narwana (Haryana), Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Kandhala, Shamli, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Deoband, Gangoh (U.P), Sidhmukh, Bhadra, Sadulpur (Rajasthan) and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours," IMD said in a tweet. The national capital has been receiving rainfall since Tuesday morning causing waterlogging in several parts of the city. The vehicular movement was also affected due to incessant rainfall.

For the second day in a row, people in the national capital woke up to heavy rains on Thursday. The downpour caused partial waterlogging on some roads, including the stretch of roads near the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi. As per IMD, the cumulative rainfall from August 31, 8.30 am to September 1, 8.30 am in Delhi's Safdarjung was recorded at 112.1 mm, in Palam it was 71.1 mm, at Lodi road, it was 120.2 mm, at Ridge 81.6 mm, and in Ayanagar it was 68.2 mm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)