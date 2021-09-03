Left Menu

'Kisan mahapanchayat' to be held in UP's Muzaffarnagar on Sunday

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 03-09-2021 10:19 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 10:09 IST
A ''kisan mahapanchayat'' on issues related to farmers, including three new agriculture laws of the Centre, has been convened in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday.

The venue for the ''mahapanchayat'' that would be held under the banner of ''Kisan Morcha'' would be the government college compound, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) said on Friday, adding that farmers from across the country, including Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra and the southern states, will take part in the event.

The district administration has stepped up the security measures in view of the event, officials said.

