Left Menu

POSHAN Abhiyan: Vegetable exhibition in Coimbatore raises awareness about nutrition

As a part of POSHAN Abhiyaan, also known as National Nutrition Mission, a colourful vegetable exhibition was organised in the Coimbatore district on Thursday.

ANI | Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 03-09-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 10:39 IST
POSHAN Abhiyan: Vegetable exhibition in Coimbatore raises awareness about nutrition
Vegetable exhibition at Coimbatore as a part of POSHAN Abhiyan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As a part of POSHAN Abhiyaan, also known as the National Nutrition Mission, a colorful vegetable exhibition was organized in the Coimbatore district on Thursday. The aim of the exhibition was to raise awareness about the importance of nutrition, hygiene for children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers.

Speaking to ANI, Malathi, the project officer of the Coimbatore district said, "Every year, we conduct a one-month awareness exhibition. This year, we are carvings vegetables with important messages." "We will be conducting this exhibition in various villages across the district, focusing on four main topics, that is, nutritious food through the home kitchen garden, eating nutritious food, yoga, and the importance of breastfeeding," she added.

Prime Minister's Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nourishment (POSHAN) Abhiyaan was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 8, 2018, on the occasion of International Women's Day. POSHAN Abhiyan is mainly aimed at improving nutritional outcomes and making India malnutrition-free by 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021