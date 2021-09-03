POSHAN Abhiyan: Vegetable exhibition in Coimbatore raises awareness about nutrition

As a part of POSHAN Abhiyaan, also known as the National Nutrition Mission, a colorful vegetable exhibition was organized in the Coimbatore district on Thursday. The aim of the exhibition was to raise awareness about the importance of nutrition, hygiene for children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers.

Speaking to ANI, Malathi, the project officer of the Coimbatore district said, "Every year, we conduct a one-month awareness exhibition. This year, we are carvings vegetables with important messages." "We will be conducting this exhibition in various villages across the district, focusing on four main topics, that is, nutritious food through the home kitchen garden, eating nutritious food, yoga, and the importance of breastfeeding," she added.

Prime Minister's Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nourishment (POSHAN) Abhiyaan was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 8, 2018, on the occasion of International Women's Day. POSHAN Abhiyan is mainly aimed at improving nutritional outcomes and making India malnutrition-free by 2022. (ANI)

