Left Menu

Climate NGOs in Germany threaten legal action against VW, Daimler, BMW

Greenpeace and DUH demand that the automakers stop producing combustion engine cars by 2030 - earlier than the 2035 effective ban proposed by the EU in July - and that Wintershall Dea refrains from exploring any new oil and gas fields from 2026. These deadlines are necessary to meet the goals of the Paris climate accords and German climate law, the NGOs argue.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 14:07 IST
Climate NGOs in Germany threaten legal action against VW, Daimler, BMW
Representative image

Greenpeace and German environmental NGO Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) will take legal action against Volkswagen, BMW, Daimler's Mercedes-Benz, and gas and oil firm Wintershall Dea if they do not step up their policies to tackle climate change, they said on Friday.

The cases would be modeled on one brought against Royal Dutch Shell in the Netherlands last year arguing the company's lack of climate action constituted a failure in its duty of care to citizens, which led to a court ruling in May mandating the company to reduce its CO2 output by 45% from 2019 levels by 2030. Greenpeace and DUH demand that the automakers stop producing combustion engine cars by 2030 - earlier than the 2035 effective ban proposed by the EU in July - and that Wintershall Dea refrains from exploring any new oil and gas fields from 2026.

These deadlines are necessary to meet the goals of the Paris climate accords and German climate law, the NGOs argue. They set a deadline of a few weeks for the companies to respond to their demands. Should they fail to do so, the NGOs will file lawsuits in German courts, they said.

Daimler and BMW said they were committed to the goals of the Paris climate accords and were already on the path to climate neutrality. Wintershall DEA and Volkswagen were not immediately available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021