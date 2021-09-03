Left Menu

Ayush Ministry launches AYUSH AAPKE DWAR campaign 

On this occasion, Dr Munjapara addressed the gathering and appealed to adopt medicinal plants and take care of these as a part of their family.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 17:24 IST
Ayush Ministry launches AYUSH AAPKE DWAR campaign 
Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai, Minister of State, for Ayush launched the campaign from Ayush Bhawan by distributing medicinal plants to staff.  Image Credit: Twitter(@MunjaparaDr)
  • Country:
  • India

Ayush Ministry launched the campaign "AYUSH AAPKE DWAR" from more than 45 locations across the country today. Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai, Minister of State, for Ayush launched the campaign from Ayush Bhawan by distributing medicinal plants to staff. On this occasion, Dr Munjapara addressed the gathering and appealed to adopt medicinal plants and take care of these as a part of their family.

Total 21 states are participating in the launch activities today in which more than 2 lakh saplings will be distributed. Minister of Ayush, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal will also launch this campaign from Mumbai. The campaign aims to distribute medicinal plant saplings to 75 lakh households across the country in one year. The medicinal plants include Tejpatta, Stevia, Ashoka, Jatamansi, Giloy/Guduchi, Ashwagandha, Kumari, Shatavari, Lemongrass, Guggulu, Tulsi, Sarpagandha, Kalmegh, Brahmi and Amla.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary Ayush, Special Secretary, Ayush Shri P.K. Pathak, Shri D Senthil Pandiyan, Joint Secretary, Ayush and other senior officials were present at the event.

Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, several other programs including the launch of the Y-Break App, distribution of Prophylactic Ayush Drugs have been launched already. The lecture series for school and college students will be held tomorrow and a webinar on the Y-Break app is to be organized on 5th September.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021