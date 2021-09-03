Left Menu

Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Poonch

The Army has foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, defence officials said on Friday.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-09-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 21:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Army has foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, defence officials said on Friday. "On the intervening night of September 2 and 3, a group of heavily-armed Pakistani terrorists attempted to infiltrate in the Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir. The infiltration attempt of Pakistani terrorists was detected by alert troops of Indian Army," a statement issued by Defence PRO read.

The infiltrators were challenged and heavy firing ensued. "The terrorists managed to break contact and escaped back towards Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under the cover of darkness," it said.

Huge quantities of administrative stores left behind by the terrorists were recovered from the encounter site including clothing, packaged food items and medicines with Pakistani markings. "Indian Army maintains a determined resolve to thwart any infiltration attempts or nefarious designs by anti-national elements," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

