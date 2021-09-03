Left Menu

Final decision on engineering fees after meeting scheduled in coming week: Karnataka deputy CM

Keeping in mind the interest of students, the government will take the final decision on engineering fees after a meeting scheduled to be held in the coming week, said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Friday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-09-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 21:26 IST
Dr.C.N.Ashwatha Narayana, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Keeping in mind the interest of students, the government will take the final decision on engineering fees after a meeting scheduled to be held in the coming week, said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Friday. "There is no connection between the implementation of NEP and hiking the fees. The intention of the government is to provide quality education at an affordable cost. Running colleges by collecting heavy fees is not justifiable," said Narayana to reporters.Further, Deputy Chief Minister also warned that action will be taken against respective colleges if any complaints are received.

Inviting students to join the government colleges, he told that quality education has been facilitated in government-run institutions. The Minister also reiterated that the students can get admitted to colleges till October 1.

When asked about critical remarks on National Education Policy by the opposition leader Siddaramaiah, the Minister replied that "his statements have been already answered through media and also on various platforms. Further, they will be answered on the floor of the house in the forthcoming legislative session." Narayana also said the CET-2021 results will be announced on September 20, as announced earlier. (ANI)

