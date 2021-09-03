Central Universities should work on mission mode to fill up 6,000 vacant posts by October: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday encouraged the Central Universities to work on mission mode to fill up the 6,000 vacant posts by October and urged them to create a framework for alumni endowment. Pradhan held a meeting with Vice Chancellors of Central Universities through video conferencing. Minister of State (MoS) for Education Subhash Sarkar, Secretary of Higher Education Amit Khare, Chairman UGC Prof D P Singh and senior officials of the Ministry and UGC attended the meeting.

Addressing the participants, Pradhan said that our universities are cradles of creativity, innovation and opportunities. "The New Education Policy (NEP) will play a crucial role in placing India at the top of the emerging new world order and, as custodians of India's destiny, our universities should fulfil their responsibilities outlined in the NEP," he said.

He stressed on making education a lot more vibrant and holistic and establishing India as a knowledge superpower through NEP. The Minister said that the higher education institutions are key catalysts for promoting socio-economic development and for realising aspirations and national goals. The Minister appealed that universities should popularise and promote learning in Indian languages and the cultural heritage of India.

The Minister exhorted the universities to come with the strategies for making India fully literate, as well as to contribute in helping the country to meet its nutrition challenge during 'Poshan Month' as a mark of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. The VCs were also requested to encourage Sports in their Universities, thereby promoting a sporting culture in the country. The VCs were encouraged to make their students Job Creators by promoting innovation and research in their campuses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)