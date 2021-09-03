Area under paddy up marginally at 401.15 lakh hectares this kharif season so far

The area sown under paddy is up marginally at 401.15 lakh hectares so far in the ongoing kharif (summer sown) season, as per government data. The area under coverage for paddy stood at 400.54 lakh hectare in the year-ago period. Pulses sowing too has risen to 136.85 lakh hectares from 135.26 lakh hectares in the same period last year. However, the area under coarse cereals has dropped to 172.72 lakh hectares so far this year from 176.72 lakh hectares earlier. Sowing area of oilseeds is also lower at 190.94 lakh hectares as against 194.14 lakh hectares. The area under cotton has declined to 118.13 lakh hectares from 126.45 lakh hectares in the corresponding period last year. Harvesting of kharif crops will start from next month.

