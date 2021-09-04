Man dies by suicide in Delhi's Samta Enclave

A man died by suicide in the Samta Enclave area of Delhi on Friday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Anil (33).

According to police, upon reaching the spot, Anil was found hanging from a fan. The crime team was called on the spot. No foul play has been suspected by anyone. No suicide note was found on the spot, as per the police.

The body was shifted to the mortuary of Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital, Jaffarpur Kalan. Investigation into the case has been initiated under section 174 of The Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. (ANI)

