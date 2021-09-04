Left Menu

Tokyo Paralympics: Singhraj Adhana's family rejoice his silver medal win

After Indian shooter, Singhraj Adhana clinched a Silver at the Shooting P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Saturday, his family members rejoiced the historic win by dancing their hearts out.

ANI | Faridabad (Haryana) | Updated: 04-09-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 12:37 IST
A visual of the celebrations in Faridabad, Haryana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After Indian shooter, Singhraj Adhana clinched a Silver at the Shooting P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Saturday, his family members rejoiced the historic win by dancing their hearts out. His father Prem Singh Adhana told ANI, "I am really happy and proud of him. I'm not able to express my happiness. My happiness knows no bounds as he won two medals for the country."

'My son made our country proud. I am really happy today as he made our family name famous all over the world," said Vedwati, mother of Singhraj Adhana. "I am really happy to see his efforts bearing fruits and our whole family supported him and are very proud as he won two medals for our country results," said Kavita Singh, wife of Singhraj Adhana.

Indian shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana clinched the gold and silver medal in the P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final at Asaka Shooting Range. Manish Narwal amassed 218.2 points to clinch the yellow metal while Singhraj grabbed his second medal of the Tokyo Paralympics with 216.7 points. The Russian Paralympic Committee's (RPC) Sergey Malyshev won the bronze medal.

Earlier on August 31, Singhraj Adhana clinched the bronze medal in the P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 final at Tokyo Paralympics 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

