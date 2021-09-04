Left Menu

No new COVID-19 cases reported in 24 districts in Uttar Pradesh: CMO

There has been no COVID- 19 cases reported from, at least, 24 districts of Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours as per the latest health bulletin of the state.

ANI | Uttar Pradesh | Updated: 04-09-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 13:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There has been no COVID- 19 cases reported from, at least, 24 districts of Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours as per the latest health bulletin of the state. These districts are Aligarh, Amethi, Amroha, Ayodhya, Baghpat, Ballia, Banda, Basti, Bijnor, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hardoi, Hathras, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Rampur, Shamli, and Sitapur, the CMO statement read.

According to the samples tested in the last 24 hours, there are only 12 districts from where 26 new covid positive cases were found in the state. Presently, the state has only 250 active cases, taking the daily positive rate to 0.01%. The overall recovery rate of the state stands at 98.7%, according to the state health bulletin data.

A total of 15 patients have been recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, taking the overall recovery number to 16,86,00,323 in the state. The vaccine coverage in the state has exceeded 7,69,93,00 so far, out of which, more than 6 crore people have been inoculated with at least the first dose of covid vaccine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

