Row over separate room for Namaz in Jharkhand Assembly, BJP demands hall for Hindus to recite Hanuman Chalisa

A separate room in the new Assembly building of Jharkhand to offer Namaz sparked controversy with the BJP demanding five rooms or a hall for Hindus to recite Hanuman Chalisa. In an order issued on September 2, it is stated that room number TW 348, in the new Assembly building of Jharkhand, has been allotted to offer the Namaz, according to Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Babu Lal Marandi has opposed the decision and urged the Secretary of Jharkhand Legislative Assembly that five rooms or a hall be allotted to Hindus to recite Hanuman Chalisa. "Temple of democracy should stay as the temple of democracy only. The allotment of a separate room at (Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha) for Namaz is wrong. We're against this decision," the BJP leader.

"If Muslims can offer Namaz in a separate room, why can't Hindus be allowed to recite Hanuman Chalisa (in a separate room). I urge the Secretary of Jharkhand Legislative Assembly that five rooms or a hall be allotted to Hindus to recite Hanuman Chalisa," he added. Former speaker and BJP leader CP Singh also made similar demands and said that a temple should also be built at the Assembly premises.

"I'm not against Namaz room but then they should also build a temple at Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha premises. I even demand that Hanuman Temple should be set up there. If Speaker approves we can build the temple at our own cost," he said. (ANI)

