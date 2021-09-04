Left Menu

Tokyo Paralympics: President Ram Nath Kovind congratulates Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar for winning medals

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday congratulated Indian shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar for clinching medals at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 18:46 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday congratulated Indian shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar for clinching medals at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. "Pramod Bhagat, the badminton star of India ranked #1 in the world has won the gold medal at Paralympics. This is especially joyous for Indians as the national anthem was played at the podium. Heartiest congratulations! May you sustain your proven excellence," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Kovind further lauded shuttler Manoj Sarkar for his remarkable achievement in the Paralympics. "Congratulations to Manoj Sarkar for winning the bronze medal in badminton at Paralympics. This is a praiseworthy achievement indeed. My best wishes that you bring more glory to the nation in the future," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Pramod Bhagat clinched the gold medal after defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell by 2-0 in the men's singles SL3 -- final match here at Yoyogi National Stadium on Saturday. Battling it out on Court 1, the first-seed Indian overwhelmed the second-seed Daniel Bethell in straight sets by 21-14 and 21-17 in 45 minutes. This is India's first medal in badminton at the Tokyo Paralympics.

India shuttler Manoj Sarkar won a bronze medal after defeating Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in the men's singles SL3 event here at the Yoyogi National Stadium Court 3 in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday. Sarkar defeated Fujihara 22-20, 21-13 in the bronze medal match. The entire match lasted for 47 minutes. (ANI)

