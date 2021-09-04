Left Menu

UP floods: CM Adityanath says state govt stands with all citizens

With parts of Uttar Pradesh grappling with floods, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the life of every citizen is very valuable and his government stands with all people of the state.

ANI | Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-09-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 19:43 IST
UP floods: CM Adityanath says state govt stands with all citizens
UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With parts of Uttar Pradesh grappling with floods, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the life of every citizen is very valuable and his government stands with all people of the state. Addressing a gathering at Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister said that the flood-affected people are being provided with ration.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre and state government and the local administration are working for the affected people," Adityanath said. Over 300 villages in the Gorakhpur district is affected by the flood.

"The life of every citizen is very valuable and the government stands with all citizens. The flood-affected people are being given 10 kg rice, 2 kg pulses, salt, wheat flour, spices, edible oil and other necessary things. The provision of fodder has also been made for animals," Adityanath said. "The flood-affected families are being provided ration and oral rehydration solutions (ORS) as they are vulnerable to ailments such as dehydration and diarrhoea due to flooding," he added.

He further said that snake venom antidote and anti-rabies vaccines are being supplied to the flooded areas. Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur, Balrampur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Basti, Barabanki, Kheri, Sitapur, Ballia, Kushinagar, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ayodhya, Shahjahanpur, Mau, and Gonda are among 18 districts affected by floods. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021